California's wildfire now bigger than New York City

Firefighters battle the blaze on Dec. 15, 2017, in Fillmore, California. Paul Kuroda / Zuma Press

Another focus of firefighting was on the eastern flank in canyons where a state firefighter was killed Thursday near the agricultural town of Fillmore. Cory Iverson, 32, died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, the Ventura County Medical Examiner Office said Saturday.

“When that happened, this fire hit a whole new level because all the firefighters know that could have been them,” Concialdi said. “When you lose a fellow brother, that hits all of us and our families extremely hard.”