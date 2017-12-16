California's wildfire now bigger than New York City

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Firefighters battle the blaze on Dec. 15, 2017, in Fillmore, California.

Firefighters battle the blaze on Dec. 15, 2017, in Fillmore, California. Paul Kuroda / Zuma Press

Another focus of firefighting was on the eastern flank in canyons where a state firefighter was killed Thursday near the agricultural town of Fillmore. Cory Iverson, 32, died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, the Ventura County Medical Examiner Office said Saturday.

“When that happened, this fire hit a whole new level because all the firefighters know that could have been them,” Concialdi said. “When you lose a fellow brother, that hits all of us and our families extremely hard.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump defends GOP tax bill, says it will be 'gift' for middle class
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Democratic Rep. Kihuen won't seek re-election amid sexual harassment claims
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Democratic Rep. Kihuen won't seek re-election amid sexual harassment claims
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»