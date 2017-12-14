Mercer University Professor not surprised by net neutrality repeal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mercer University Professor said he isn’t surprised at the net neutrality repeal being approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Antonio Saravia said some people see the repeal as customers paying higher prices and corporations making more money, but Saravia said he sees the repeal differently.

“The way I see it and the way most economists probably see it is when corporations make more money, that money typically gets reinvested, and that means the internet service that we’re going to get it’s probably going to actually get better in the future,” Saravia said.

CNN said even though the FCC approved the repeal, it can be overturned in court or by congress.

CNN also said Democratic Senator Ed Markey is working on legislation to overturn the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality.