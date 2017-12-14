Marijuana possession charge against Georgia linebacker dismissed

ATHENS, Georgia (AP) – A misdemeanor marijuana possession charge against Georgia starting inside linebacker Natrez Patrick has been dismissed, apparently clearing the way for him to play in the Rose Bowl semifinal game.

The Athens Banner-Herald reported that the charge was dropped Thursday morning, according to a Barrow County probate court official.

The newspaper also reported that backup receiver Jayson Stanley negotiated an agreement to plead guilty to possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and speeding. A DUI drug charge was dropped.

