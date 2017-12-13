Former Bibb County deputy indicted on aggravated assault charges

Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The case against a former Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy is moving forward.

The Office of the District Attorney says grand jurors returned 10 indictments this week including one for 52-year-old Albert Jordan.

Jordan is charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer after deputies say he unlawfully pointed a gun at a man.

The incident happened in August at the Citgo convenience store on Rocky Creek Road in Macon.

Deputies say Jordan was off-duty and in plain clothes when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at 25-year-old Michael Hodges.

Hodges was purchasing tobacco products with his nephews when deputies say Jordan confronted him because he didn’t show an ID.

Deputies say Jordan then grabbed Hodges by the neck and pushed him against a glass booth.

Jordan was fired from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation by Internal Affairs Investigators.