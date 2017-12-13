Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. says he is against the Net Neutrality Repeal

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The internet, as we know it, may change tomorrow if the Federal Communications Commission approves the repeal to net neutrality.

Congressmen Sanford Bishop Jr., who serves the second Congressional District of Georgia, said he is upset with the repeal.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook. People are really really concerned and opposed to lifting the rules that provide for net neutrality,” Bishop said.

Republican Chairman Ajit Pai created the newest proposal to repeal net neutrality.

Bishop said he is disappointed by the repeal.

“I believe that the internet is a public asset that ought to be equally accessible to every citizen. It’s just like electricity or water or other public utilities and people should not be allowed to be discriminated against,” Bishop said.

Net neutrality allows you to surf the web freely, but if it repeals, your cable and internet providers decide what websites and content you’ll have access to online and at what price.

Bishop said this will affect low income families, people who live in rural areas, small businesses, and also college students.

“They don’t want to have to have the risk of having to paying higher fees to get access. They want to have equal access with every other user,” he said.

Bishop said if Congress is given the chance, he will vote against the repeal.

“When and if Congress has the opportunity to express themselves, I certainly can vote to try to maintain Internet net neutrality. I think we may have voted on it once or twice before and I’m very much in favor of that,” he said.

Bishop said he wants everyone to have the same access regardless of their zip code or bank account.

Senator David Perdue’s office sent 41NBC this statement about net neutrality:

“This is an issue decided at the FCC level. However, Senator Perdue believes that federal policy should protect the innovative environment of the internet and encourage growth,” Perdue

41NBC reached out to Congressman Austin Scott, who represents parts of Middle Georgia. His office wasn’t able to offer a comment, but 41NBC we’ll follow up and share his thoughts.