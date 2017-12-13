3rd Georgia player arrested since team made college playoff

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia freshman is facing a felony forgery charge over allegations of passing a counterfeit $100 bill last summer, the third player to be arrested since the Bulldogs won the Southeastern Conference championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Defensive back Latavious Brini was taken into custody Tuesday evening by the Clarke County sheriff’s office. He was released about three hours later on $5,700 bond, jail records show.

Media outlets report that Brini’s arrest stems from a July incident in which the counterfeit bill was used to make an $8 purchase at a pet supplies store, with the suspect receiving $92 cash in return. Police say the store realized later at a bank drop that the $100 bill was fake.

Brini, a Florida native, has not played this season and was likely to take a redshirt.