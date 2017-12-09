Peach County to appeal call in AAA championship game

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Peach County will appeal the controversial call made in Friday’s AAA championship football game, according to school principal Ken Hartley and football coach Chad Campbell.

Trailing 10-6 and facing 4th and 8 with less than four minutes to go, Peach quarterback Antonio Gilbert completed a pass to Noah Whittington. Whittington took two steps and lunged forward, extending the ball across the goal line. It appeared to be a touchdown, but the referee at the goal line ruled the pass incomplete.

“They’re going to hear from us Monday,” Campbell said by phone Saturday. “We’re going to be heard at the highest level.”

When asked what specifically they’ll request from the GHSA Board of Trustees, Campbell said “we just want to be heard.”

Calhoun won the game 10-6 to clinch its third state title in seven years.