Man charged following several burglaries in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested the man responsible for several burglaries in Macon.

Deputies say 33-year-old Shawn Lineberger was involved in the incidents that happened in the Bethel Church Road, Dixon Road, and Barnes Ferry Road area.

Lineberger is facing several charges including burglary and theft by deception.

Deputies say some of the stolen items were returned to the victims.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you can help with this investigation.