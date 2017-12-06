Man charged following several burglaries in Macon

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they’ve arrested the man responsible for several burglaries in Macon.

Deputies say 33-year-old Shawn Lineberger was involved in the incidents that happened in the Bethel Church Road, Dixon Road, and Barnes Ferry Road area.

Lineberger is facing several charges including burglary and theft by deception.

Deputies say some of the stolen items were returned to the victims.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you can help with this investigation.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    Sorry some homeowner didn’t shoot the worthless scumbag.

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman robbed outside her South Macon home
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Weeding out’ the crime, negativity in Unionville
Read More»
6 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Motel 6 robbed in West Macon Thursday morning
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»