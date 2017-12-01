Bibb County had more than 400 bullying incidents last school year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Georgia Department Education, there were more than 6,000 bullying incidents happened during the 2016-2017 school year.

Jamie Cassady, Superintendent of Student Affairs for Bibb County, said the district is being more proactive about handling bullying incidents.

“I think it’s really important for kids to understand what bullying is and not only the ones that are being bullied and the bullies, but also the bystanders,” Cassady said.

The Director of Counseling Student Services put together a Powerpoint and shared it with counselors at each Bibb County School.

“And then the counselors with each of the schools went and taught that to the staff, so that’s helping us to be more aware of what bullying looks like and what do to if we find that is the case,” he said.

A report from the Georgia Department of Education said 494 cases of bullying happened in Bibb County in the 2016-2017 school year. Students received punishments like in and out-of-school suspension, suspension from the bus, and other disciplinary actions for bullying.

Cassady said right now it’s up to teachers to educate their students on bullying, but next year Bibb County is thinking about hosting bullying lessons.

“Typically a lot of times when parents report it to us, a lot of time the kids have never contacted or let an adult of the school know, so we hope that the kids will be more proactive,” Cassady said.

He said he wants parents to know the school district takes bullying very seriously.

“We want to make sure, again like I said earlier, that their son or daughter or granddaughter or grandson is able to come to school and have fun and let it be a place where they can get an education and not worry about safety issues,” Cassady said.

If your child is being bullied, Cassady said you can make a report in the Let’s Talk application for Bibb County Schools. You can find it on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.