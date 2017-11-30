Motel 6 robbed in West Macon Thursday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed the Motel 6 on Harrison Road.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing all black with his face covered entered the motel Thursday morning.

When the clerk saw the suspect, she ran to the back room and locked herself inside the room.

The suspect then took money from the cash drawer behind the counter and ran away.

The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.