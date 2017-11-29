Monroe County deputies searching for suspects in store robbery

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping surveillance video will help them find the three suspects who robbed a convenience store.

This happened at the BP on Rumble Road Wednesday morning just after 1.

Deputies say one of the men jumped the counter and took money from the register while an employee was stocking a cooler.

Deputies say that employee noticed the suspect and fired a shot when he saw that the suspect had a gun.

The suspects were able to get away in a pick-up truck.
If you can help deputies identify the suspects, you should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.

  • Tellit22

    Happy the employee was armed and shot at the scumbag parasites but he needs to take target practice and mow the scum down next time.

