MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman while she was running at the Oconee River Greeway.

Police say the incident happened Monday night before 6.

The 22-year-old woman says she was able to fight off the man and run away.

If you were in the area and can help police with this investigation, you should call 478-414-4413.