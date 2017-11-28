Bibb Sheriff’s Office: I-75 near Sardis Church Road exit ‘dangerous’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff deputies are trying to figure out why a part of Interstate-75 is the backdrop of a couple of deadly crashes.

The latest accident happened on I-75 south right after the Sardis Church Road exit Monday night.

“The trailer was stopped on the side of the road,” said BSO’s Captain Brad Wolfe. “The other vehicle came and hit that tractor trailer.”

The car that hit the trailer ejected 27-year-old Jecaives Hayward, killing him.

“As far as anything down that, I really can’t tell you much,” said Capt. Wolfe. “They’re still, currently as we speak, investigating the crash.”

What Capt. Wolfe can say is, this isn’t the first crash to happen in that same area. In September, a man was killed on I-75S after the Sardis Church Road exit, while getting out of his vehicle. He was struck by an 18-wheeler.

“It seems so wide open and flat and plenty of visibility and all that, so exactly what’s going on and why that’s a bad area,” said Capt. Wolfe. “We’re not exactly sure yet but we’re going to try to figure it out.”

In the meantime, Captain Wolfe suggests you be vigilant.

“Be aware that is an area that’s susceptible and prone to accidents for whatever reason we see a large number of accidents there,” said Capt. Wolfe. “Be extra cautious.”

Capt. Wolfe says if you see someone pulled over in the emergency lane, move over if you can. If not, slow down. The sheriff’s office also recommends that if you have to pull over, put your hazard lights on and stay as far away from the road.