Two Taco Bells robbed at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Taco Bells fell victim to armed robberies in Macon Tuesday.

The first occured at the Taco Bell on Gray Highway around 2 a.m.

The second robbery happened at the location on Bloomfield road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two men brandished handguns when they walked into the fast-food restaurant and demanded money from the clerk around 8 p.m. Investigators say they were wearing hoodies and bandannas over their faces.

No one was injured in either robbery.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects in both incidents. If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.