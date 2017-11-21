Blazin’ 92.3 hosts annual Thanksgiving turkey give away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local radio station is putting the “giving” back in Thanksgiving.

Macon’s Blazin’ 92.3 hosted its 10th annual Thanksgiving turkey give away at the Walmart on Gray Highway Tuesday evening.

The station’s production Manager who goes by the name of Gentlemen George says as long as they can, they’re willing to do anything to help those in the community have a happy holiday.

“We’re here today to just provide Thanksgiving for a family that might not get it. So, what we did was we teamed up with local ministries and local community organizations that have people that are in need around this time of year,” he said.

George says they gave away more than 100 turkeys in just a few hours on Tuesday. The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation also helped provide some of those free turkeys.