BCSO looking for suspects who robbed Top Line Spirits at gunpoint

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a liquor store off of Eisenhower Parkway on Friday.

They say the Top Line Spirits near the intersection of Eisenhower and Bloomfield Road was robbed at gunpoint just before 9:30 PM.

It was reported that three black males entered the store–two of them armed with handguns while the other stood watch at the door. They demanded money from the clerk, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a dark colored car.

The two gunmen were dressed in all black while the third suspect had on tan overalls. No one was injured during the incident and deputies do not have any other information on the suspects or their car at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • Tellit22

    If a Weapon had been carried by an employee and used on these scumbag parasite thugs they would have left carrying lead instead of money.

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Local health facility encourages HIV testing on World AIDS Day
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fort Valley man killed in overnight crash
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Rescue Mission hosts its annual Thanksgiving feast
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»