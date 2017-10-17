Two men shot at west Macon apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were shot in west Macon Monday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Westminister Apartments on Atwood drive, near Mercer University drive. Bibb deputies say 20-year old Ottis Hill and 18-year old Julian Kongquee were standing outside when an unknown male with dreadlocks came up and started shooting.

Hill was shot in the left arm and Kongquee was shot in the left leg. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500.