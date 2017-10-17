Taliban Launch Wave of Attacks in Afghanistan, Killing 74

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a police post on October 17, 2017 in Paktia, Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Ahmadi / EPA

And in western Farah province, police chief Abdul Maruf Fulad says the Taliban attacked a government compound in Shibkho district, killing three policemen.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for all three attacks.

Despite the staggering numbers, Murad said Afghan forces are confident in their “readiness to fight terrorists and eliminate them from Afghanistan.” He said the Taliban have suffered heavy defeats over the past six months at the hands of Afghan forces and were seeking revenge.

Later on Tuesday, an Afghan official said drone strikes killed 35 Taliban fighters in the country’s east, near the border with Pakistan.

Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the governor of Paktia province, said drones fired missiles at four locations in Anzarki Kandaw, killing the insurgents and wounding 15 others. He said a commander of the Pakistani Taliban, Abu Bakr, and other senior insurgents were among the dead. He did not provide further details.

Chamkani, the lawmaker from Paktia, said the drones struck as the Taliban were collecting the bodies of 20 militants killed in a strike Monday on a militant base near the border.

Pakistani intelligence officials say Monday’s drone strike hit a militant compound on the Pakistani side of the border, but Pakistan’s army later denied any such strike on its territory. It was not immediately possible to reconcile the two accounts.