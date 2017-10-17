Restaurant Report Card: Trish Ann’s Antiques & Tea Room

HADDOCK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An owner of a restaurant in Jones County says people called her crazy when she opened up her own eatery 12 years ago. Haddock native Patricia Jordan serves sandwiches, soups, salads and deserts at Trish Ann’s.

“This old store had been vacant a long time and so I just decided I’d do this and see how it went,” Jordan said. “People told me I was crazy and I did it anyway.”

In the small town of Haddock, it feels like everyone congregates at the restaurant.

“It gives me a chance to meet a lot of people, talk to a lot of people, see a lot of people that I haven’t seen in years and I believe it’s a service to the community,” Jordan said.

Trish Ann’s is an antique store in the front, tea room and restaurant in the back. Jordan also owns an antique store across the street.

“Just wanted something to do, really I wanted something to do,” Jordan said. “My husband passed away and I came home.”

Trish Ann’s is more than a restaurant in so many ways.

“Some days we will be just overflowing,” Jordan said. “We have a lot of people that I can take lunch to that’s been in the hospital or sick or something it gives me an opportunity to serve them.”

But what really sets it apart, is the food.

“All of our deserts are homemade, all of our salad dressings are homemade with the exception of two, it’s good stuff,” Jordan said.

And of course, even in a building 100 years old, Trish Ann’s is squeaky clean.

“Everyday is to be better than we were yesterday and if we have a slack day our girls are forever cleaning,” Jordan said.

Trish Ann’s in Haddock is making the grade this week.