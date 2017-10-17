Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lawrence Talk Abuse

Jennifer Lawrence at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Monday night. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Witherspoon expressed similar regret at not having been more vocal about her experience, saying she has felt anxiety about being honest and guilt for not having spoken out earlier or having takeig action.

For her part, Lawrence pledged to be an advocate for “anyone who has ever felt threatened in this industry.”

“We will stop this kind of behavior from happening,” she said as she concluded her speech. “We will stop normalizing these horrific situations. We will change this narrative and make a difference for all of those individuals pursuing their dreams.”