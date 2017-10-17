Perry Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Attempted Enticement of Minor

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Robins Air Force Base employee has been sentenced to ten years in prison for attempted online enticement of a minor. Sixty-year-old Arthur D. Clark plead guilty to the charge on May 18.

From June 15 through July 7, 2016, Clark had online chats of a sexual nature with an undercover agent that he believed to be a 14-year-old girl named “L.” On July 7, Clark traveled to a park on Base with the intention of meeting the girl. Instead, he was arrested by law enforcement, and later confessed that he came to the park to meet “L” for sex. Officers found condoms in Clark’s car, which he confirmed that he intended to use with “L.”

In addition to his ten year sentence, Clark will undergo supervised release for 25 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

“With ten years to serve in prison without parole and a quarter of a century of intense supervision by federal authorities after that, it is gratifying to know that at 60 years of age Mr. Clark is extremely unlikely to sexually abuse another child as he was so earnestly trying to do in this case,” Said U.S. Attorney G.F. “Pete” Peterman.

The case was investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Robins Air Force Base. Clark was formerly employed as a member of the Air Force Civil Service at Robins.