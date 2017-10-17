MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can participate in the third annual Peace Day this Saturday.
It’s a day where people in the community can volunteer to clean up neighborhoods, feed the homeless, and more to promote unity.
Frank Austin, Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Shalom Zones and founder of the Frank Austin Center, said the third annual Peace Day is a day you don’t want to miss.
“It’s a day that’s designed to deal with the issues, to disrupt blight, crime and promote unity and community throughout the city of Macon,” Austin said.
He said peace starts with people working together. The goal is for volunteers to participate in activities like, picking up litter and removing blight to encourage unity.
“We want our community to be peaceful, but we understand they’re some things that need to be done, so we don’t want to just talk about it,”he said. “We want to demonstrate that we can work together with activities that bring unity.”
The Macon-Bibb Shalom Zones created Peace Day in 2014. Phillis Malone said she’s participated every year.
“It’s important for us to have peace amongst each other in the neighborhood and amongst other races that are here in the city,” she said.
Austin said volunteers participating in activities, like removing trees that block an abandoned house, makes the community safer for everyone.
“It’s unsafe for the kids, it’s possibly for drug dealers to hide drugs in that house, so by us working on October 21st to remove those those trees, that blighted area, make that property safe,” he said.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can participate in one of the locations below:
|
Event #
|
Date/Time
|Location
|Meeting Place
|Event Type
|Contact Person
|
Contact Person #
|
1.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|East Macon Shalom Zone
|Kingdom Life Church 2138 Shurling Dr. Macon Ga
|Community Health Fair & Feeding the homeless
|Rosalend Way
|478-955-8732
|
2.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Hillcrest Shalom Zone
|A Becoming Sight Children 3559 Morgan Dr. Macon Ga
|Community Clean-up
|Pastor Little
|478-320-1875
|
3.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Kitchen Pride Shalom Zone
|3165 Westover Dr. Macon Ga
|Community Clean-up
|Derrick Harris
|
478-335-0680
|
4.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Lynmore Estates Shalom Zone
|Countryside Baptist Church 667 Carmen Place Macon Ga
|3 Community Gardens
|Carrie Redmon
|
478-781-9919
|
5.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Pleasant Hill Shalom Zone
|2153 Neal Ave Macon Ga 312
|Community Clean-up & Blight Removal
|Carol Stokes
|
478-731-8902
|
6.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|South Macon Shalom Zone
|Malachi Gospel Café 3271 Houston Ave Macon Ga
|Community Clean-up & Blight Removal
|Apostle Jackson
|
478-461-9070
|
7.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Unionville Shalom Zone
|Frank Johnson Center- (Gym) 2227 Mercer University Dr. Macon Ga 31201
|Crime Prevention/Intervention & Community Clean-up (Additional activities for the youth)
|Phyllis Habersham
|
478-262-7936
|
8.
|10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|Unionville Shalom Zone 2nd Location
|Pillar and Ground of Truth International Ministries 824 Woodard Ave Macon GA
|Community Health Fair, Community Clean-up
|Apostle Jackson
|
478-461-9070
|9.
|
10-21-2017 9:00 a.m.
|
Village Green Shalom Zone
|
Grace Corner Church 5511 Bloomfield Dr. Macon Ga (Park in Rear)
|
Community Clean-up & Community Garden
|
Jeffery Jenkins
|
478-972-5933