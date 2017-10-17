MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – You can participate in the third annual Peace Day this Saturday.

It’s a day where people in the community can volunteer to clean up neighborhoods, feed the homeless, and more to promote unity.

Frank Austin, Executive Director of the Macon-Bibb Shalom Zones and founder of the Frank Austin Center, said the third annual Peace Day is a day you don’t want to miss.

“It’s a day that’s designed to deal with the issues, to disrupt blight, crime and promote unity and community throughout the city of Macon,” Austin said.

He said peace starts with people working together. The goal is for volunteers to participate in activities like, picking up litter and removing blight to encourage unity.

“We want our community to be peaceful, but we understand they’re some things that need to be done, so we don’t want to just talk about it,”he said. “We want to demonstrate that we can work together with activities that bring unity.”

The Macon-Bibb Shalom Zones created Peace Day in 2014. Phillis Malone said she’s participated every year.

“It’s important for us to have peace amongst each other in the neighborhood and amongst other races that are here in the city,” she said.

Austin said volunteers participating in activities, like removing trees that block an abandoned house, makes the community safer for everyone.

“It’s unsafe for the kids, it’s possibly for drug dealers to hide drugs in that house, so by us working on October 21st to remove those those trees, that blighted area, make that property safe,” he said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can participate in one of the locations below: