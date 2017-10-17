MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s game week for the Macon Mayhem!

The defending Southern Professional Hockey League regular season and playoff champions open the season Friday at the Coliseum against Pensacola.

Season ticket holders filed into the Centreplex’s Monument Room Monday to meet this year’s players and pick up their season tickets.

“I think we’re going to do the same thing,” said Charlotte Neal, who says she was “hooked” after attending one game last season.

“We’re going to win the championship back-to-back. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

The team will unveil its championship banners at Friday’s game. Last year’s team members will also receive their championship rings.

The puck drops at 7:35. The Mayhem will also be home Saturday night against Huntsville.

Visit the Mayhem’s official team website for tickets.