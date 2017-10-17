Man wanted for Family Dollar attempted armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who attempted robbed the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Avenue. It happened Monday night around 8:30 PM.

According to reports, the suspect went inside the store, pointed a handgun at the store employee, and demanded that she open the cash register. When the employee couldn’t open the register, the suspect ran out of the store. The suspect didn’t take any money and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’2” to 5’4” in height. He was wearing black clothing and a black and white cover over his face.

If you have any information call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.