Man arrested for breaking Dollar General window to take food

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is facing charges after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says he broke into a Dollar General to take food.

According to reports, Deputy Costello was conducting a business check at the dollar store at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before midnight Monday night. He noticed one of the corner windows was shattered. Another deputy arrived and they found a white man to was asleep on the ground near the building. They took him in for questioning.

After looking at surveillance and questioning, deputies discovered that Rusty Logue, 25, broke the window out of the business, went in and took food. Logue is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary and Possession of Tools for a Crime.