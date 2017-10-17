Macon man shot while at home in bed

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot while he was sleeping in his bed Tuesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3734 Travis Blvd. at 2:21AM. Reports say 46-year-old Leroy Murphy Jr. was awaken by the sound of several gunshots. He rolled out of bed and that’s when he was shot in the leg.

There were three other adult family members in the home at the time of the shooting.

Murphy was taken to  Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in this incident.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Two men shot at west Macon apartments
Read More»
3 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Bibb County Police need help finding a woman wanted for fraud
Read More»
5 days ago
2 Comments for this article
Man arrested, linked to 3 Dollar World burglaries in Macon
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»