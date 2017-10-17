Hate Crime Charged in Killing of Black Maryland Student

A grand jury in Maryland returned a hate crime indictment against a white University of Maryland student charged with fatally stabbing a black student at another college in May, the prosecutor said.

Sean Urbanski, 22, had already been charged with murder and faced a potential sentence of life in prison in the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, a student at Bowie State University who had been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army. Collins was visiting friends at the University of Maryland’s campus in College Park when he was killed.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks said Tuesday that the grand jury returned an indictment on an additional charge of hate crime resulting in death after digital evidence was found on Urbanski’s phone and in other places.

“What we’re saying is that race, that Lieutenant Collins’ death, that he was killed because of his race,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference. She declined to say what kind of digital evidence was found, saying it would be presented at trial.

It had previously been reported that Maryland authorities and the FBI were evaluating hate crime charges after it was discovered that Urbanski was a member of a Facebook group featuring bigoted posts called “Alt-Reich: Nation.”

