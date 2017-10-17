Harvey Weinstein Resigns From His Company Following Scandal

Harvey Weinstein arrives for a screening at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 24, 2013. Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP – Getty Images file

Weinstein Co., currently run by Harvey’s brother, Bob Weinstein, and Chief Operating Officer David Glasser, was expecting to hear from the embattled mogul, who said he believed he could make a comeback after attending a sex addiction rehab clinic.

Barrack’s Colony Capital said Monday it is negotiating to acquire the company and has given it funds to keep it in business, though it has an exclusive negotiating window.

There are currently just three board directors, as six others quit the company subsequent to the initial Weinstein allegations becoming public. The three remaining directors are Bob Weinstein, Tarak Ben Ammar and WPP Group’s Lance Maerov.

Just moments after the board meeting concluded,

Variety reported on an accusation against Bob Weinstein. Amanda Segel, executive producer of “The Mist,” a Spike TV series said he wouldn’t take no for an answer when she said she had no interest in dating him.

“’No’ should be enough,” Segel

told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Bert Fields, a lawyer for Bob Weinstein, denied the allegations.

“Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it.

“But even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”