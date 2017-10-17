Forsyth gets new charging stations for electric vehicles

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Electric cars are becoming more popular. The city of Forsyth is welcoming travelers to stop through and recharge your vehicles.

The Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition and the city of Forsyth invested thousands of dollars on charging stations for residents and travelers. Mayor Wilson says it will help the city’s economic development.

Mayor Eric Wilson says, “This gives us one more opportunity to help get those folks off the interstate and in town and realize the gem that is the city of Forsyth.”

If you’re traveling along I-75 north, make a stop through the town and see what the small city of Forsyth has to offer.

Wilson adds, “So many people pass through Forsyth on I-75 never realizing there is a downtown and a city here, a unique town.”

You can get a taste of the local restaurants and shops that are just a block away. Safety is not a concern when it comes to charging your vehicles. These stations are located right here in the Forsyth Police Department parking lot where there’s street lights and 24-hour surveillance at any time of the day.

“It’s just a good location that provides good access for pedestrian traffic to get into town and do some shopping or eating in something and not worried about their car and not be worried about parking here,” Wilson explains.

The new charging stations are boosting business in the city and putting Forsyth on the map. The city paid a little over $7,000 for the stations and the Middle Georgia Clean Air Coalition paid $5,000.