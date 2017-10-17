Democrats to Seek Assurances From Sessions on Russia Investigation

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the U.S. attorney general January 10, 2017 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he expected that Sessions would cite his recusal to avoid answering most direct questions about the probe. But he nonetheless had prepared a series of questions “relating to the integrity of the Department of Justice” and “protecting against interference.”

“The resource question will be important, making sure that there are sufficient resources for the special counsel,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., noted that Sessions’ extended absence means there is much to catch up on including just how much Sessions has removed himself from the probe. The White House said Sessions was among those officials who recommended that the president dismiss then-FBI Director Jim Comey.

Typically an attorney general might appear for multiple oversight hearings with the Judiciary Committee each year. But Wednesday’s long-delayed appearance means that lawmakers will be scrambling to address a wide range of topics covering Sessions’ tumultuous first eight months — a period that includes his recusal from involvement from the Justice Department’s probe of election interference, the appointment of Mueller by Sessions’ deputy to ultimately oversee it and his offer to resign as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer after a rift with President Trump.

“It’s a long list,” Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., the minority whip, said Tuesday.

Durbin said that among his priorities would be questioning Sessions about the department’s involvement in the president’s decision to phase out the DACA program, which has shielded as many as 800,000 undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children from the threat of deportation.

“The decision to repeal the DACA program and the short time given to those under the program who are eligible to sign up again is really troubling to me,” he said.

Klobuchar said she also planned to ask Sessions about first amendment and voting rights issues, including whether the Justice Department was improperly coordinating with members of the president’s commission on election integrity.

She and other Democrats on the committee, led by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., wrote a letter to Sessions and other DOJ officials Tuesday seeking more information about contacts with the commission, citing documents recently released to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law after the election watchdog sued over improper disclosure.