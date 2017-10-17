Balloon Crash Pilot Was as Impaired as Drunk Driver, NTSB Says

Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies block off the road to the site where a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed near Maxwell, Texas on July 30, 2016. Robin Jerstad / Reuters file

Aviation experts say the FAA might allow a recovering alcoholic to fly commercial jets if the pilot could show that he or she was being successfully treated but that the agency is unlikely to accept pilots with drunken driving convictions.

Scott Appelman, owner of the New Mexico-based balloon operator Rainbow Ryders Inc., said his pilots already meet the higher standard and that federal requirements won’t have an impact. He called Nichols a renegade who operated outside the rules anyway. He said the Texas crash has taken a toll on customers.

“It was a significant effect on the balloon industry. The industry has not recovered,” Appelman said.