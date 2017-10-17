4 people sentenced in 2015 Family Dollar robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Four people were sentenced to prison after being involved an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in 2015.

Quintavious Terrez Dent, 24, of Forsyth pleaded guilty to armed robbery Monday in Bibb County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison.

Davious Traymon Aaron, 22, of Macon, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years on probation.

Chrystal Gina Cain, 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to robbery by intimidation and was sentenced Monday to five years in prison and by seven years on probation.

Ryshek Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery by force and was sentenced to five years in prison and by seven years on probation.

According to evidence, Jackson went into the store, on Houston Road, around 9:30 PM on Aug. 6, 2015, and asked for directions to the store’s restroom. Jackson then left and sat outside in a car while Dent and Aaron went inside the store.

Dent and Aaron got a couple items then pulled out guns and demanding money from the store clerks. They took cash from the store and a clerk’s cell phone.

Cain, helped the others by telling them about the store’s security and where they keep the money. She was an employee at the Family Dollar.