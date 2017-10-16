U.S. Says It Killed Dozens of ISIS Fighters in Yemen Camps

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Yemeni Houthi rebels

Yemeni Shiite Houthi rebels at a gathering to mobilize fighters to battle pro-government forces in the capital, Sanaa, on June 18. Mohammed Huwais / AFP/Getty Images file

“ISIS used the camps to train militants to conduct terror attacks using AK-47s, machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and endurance training,” the statement said. “For years, Yemen has been a hub for terrorist recruiting, training and transit.”

Related:

U.S. Aims to Root Out ‘Ungoverned Spaces’ as Hotbeds of Terrorism

A U.S.-led coalition with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government has worked to hit ISIS and al Qaeda in the region to limit the Iranian-backed Houthi rebel fighters,

NBC News reported in February. That report outlined how the U.S. Navy intercepted five shipments of weapons from Iran meant for Houthi rebels fighting in the region.

Northern Shiite Houthis took up arms with splintered members of the country’s military in an uprising to remove President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The rebels exiled the Yemeni government in 2015 after they secured the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Related:

Who Are Yemen’s Houthis, and What Do They Want?

The head of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, which is responsible for safeguarding the waters off Yemen, said the United States and its allies had intercepted five weapons shipments from Iran destined for the Houthis, officials said at the time, which they said showed Iran’s continuing influence in the region.

Image: Yemen cholera outbreak

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Early voting begins in Warner Robins for city government elections
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
City of Perry to create ordnance requiring all dumpsters to be covered
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dublin native, Michael Kight talks about experience on The Voice so far
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»