Teacher's Speak 'American' Order Sparks Student Walkout

Cliffside Park, New Jersey, High School. Google Maps

In 2016, nearly half of the student body, 49.7 percent, reported speaking Spanish at home, while 62 percent identified as Hispanic or Latino and only 32 percent reported speaking English at home, according to local school board statistics.

“She said if I wanted to speak Spanish to do it at my Spanish class,” Vianery said. “It hurts, because I came to this country to accomplish my dreams, and to hear that — it’s not fair.”

Students staged a walkout on Monday in support of the three students who were kicked out. Vianery’s mother, Eridanei Marine, said she felt that the teacher’s comments weren’t coming from a “good place.”

“Emotionally, she feels bad,” said Marine said. “My daughter has never been involved in any kind of trouble. It’s a very difficult situation.”

The family said that the teacher doesn’t reflect how most of the staff at the school acts and that the principal has been supportive of the family. Still, they hope school administrators take action.

“She should be fired,” Cabrera said. “I don’t think it’s fair.”

Cliffside Park High School, which has said it is aware of the incident and is working with the students involved, didn’t returne multiple requests for comment. The Cliffside Park School District had no comment.