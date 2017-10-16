Security Experts Predict Changes in the Wake of Las Vegas Massacre

Guests attend Ultra Music Festival 2016 on March 18, 2016 in Miami Aaron Davidson / Getty Images file

Another question is whether these large-scale gatherings can balance the need for heightened security without fundamentally dampening the atmosphere that draws attendees year after year, or disrupting the flow of everyday life in the cities where they are hosted.

“In a hospitality-type event you have to strike a balance between secure and inviting,” Porter said. “If you lock down an event 100 percent, then you have people that don’t want to attend and therefore it’s unsuccessful.”

The threat was made all the more real when it was revealed that Paddock had

rented rooms at other hotels adjacent to different festivals in the months and weeks before the attack in Las Vegas, including a 21-story hotel on the edge of Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park, and at The Ogden in Las Vegas, which overlooks the Life Is Beautiful festival downtown. Both rentals coincided with the dates of the respective events.

While Paddock did not check into the Chicago hotel, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed that Paddock had not only rented a room at The Ogden during Life is Beautiful, but that officials were reviewing footage of his actions there. Life Is Beautiful draws more than 100,000 people to 18 square blocks in downtown Las Vegas.

In a statement to NBC News, MGM spokesperson Debra DeShong said, “As our security team is working tirelessly to protect the safety of our guests and facilities, MGM Resorts has elevated its level of security to add to the level of comfort and safety of our guests and employees.”