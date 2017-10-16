In New Hampshire, Indonesian Christians Caught in Trump Immigration Crackdown

Demonstrators hold a vigil outside the federal building in Manchester. BRIAN SNYDER / Reuters

The ethnic Chinese community accounts for less than 5 percent of Indonesia’s population, but has raised its profile in recent years and owns many of the country’s biggest conglomerates.

The governor of Jakarta, a member of the same Chinese-Christian minority in the New Hampshire cases, was jailed for two years in May after being found guilty of blasphemy against Islam. His trial followed mass Islamist-led rallies and sent shockwaves through the secular state whose constitution protects religious freedom and diversity, though 85 percent of its people are Muslim.

Indonesia has not seen a repeat of violence on the scale of the 1998 rioting, though there have been some forced church closures and isolated attacks on places of worship.

Two Groups

Under the 2012 deal with U.S. immigration authorities, some 69 Indonesians living in New Hampshire were allowed to stay. A similar cluster of 45 Indonesian Christians now live in New Jersey under terms of a similar deal independently negotiated and are also facing deportation.

ICE officials said they had no estimate of how many people could be affected, but 41,854 people nationwide without criminal histories are covered by so-called orders of supervision that require illegal immigrants to check-in regularly with authorities as a condition for staying in the country.

The New Hampshire removals have been temporarily halted by a U.S. magistrate judge in Boston, after a lawsuit filed late last month on behalf of 47 of the Indonesian immigrants.

The New Hampshire cases have drawn the support of other Democratic elected leaders, including U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and Representative Carol Shea-Porter.

Shaheen says she believes the group’s regular check-ins made them easy to target.

“It’s totally inconsistent with American values,” said Shaheen. “This is a country that was born of people that were fleeing religious persecution.”

