Hockey player Daniel Gentzler came by the 41NBC studio for “Macon Mayhem Week” on 41Today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem say they are ready to win another Southern Professional Hockey League Championship. All week long 41NBC is having “Macon Mayhem Week” on 41Today. Throughout the week we will have exclusive live interviews with some of the Macon Mayhem players and coaches. Today we kicked off the celebration interviewing forward Daniel Gentzler. Watch his interview with 41NBC News Anchor Ty Wilson.

