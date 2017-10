WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday was the first day of early voting in Warner Robins for city government elections.

Polls at city hall opened at 8:00 AM sharp.This election will determine the next mayor of Warner Robins and who will claim the post 1 and post 3 city counsel seats.

Residents are encouraged to come out and cast their votes early. Early voting ends Friday, November 3rd and the general election is on November 7th. City hall is open from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM.