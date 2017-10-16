Dublin native, Michael Kight talks about experience on The Voice so far

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NBC’s The Voice is back and teams are preparing to battle it out this week. Michael Kight is a contestant on the show and has ties to Middle Georgia.

Michael was born and raised in Dublin, he graduated from West Laurens High School in 2010.

“Michael started singing young, he was singing at 4 years old,” said Michael’s dad, Hugh Kight. “He just enjoyed singing at that age and just continued as life went on.”

22 years later, Michael, is a contestant on the Emmy-Award Winning Competition, The Voice. Michael’s parents, Michelle and Hugh Kight, watch his blind audition performance every time, like they’re seeing him take the stage for the first time.

“That’s my favorite part when Michael was smiling at Adam,” said his mom, Michelle. “I knew he was happy.”

Michael took a chance by performing his own rendition of Maroon 5’s ‘Sugar’, knowing the lead singer of the band was a coach on The Voice. Michael arranged the song to his own style of music in his hotel room. He sent the demo to the producers and the band learned it.

“I was hoping I’d surprise him and him not know what song we’re doing,” said Michael. “Then I just come in with it and he’s like ‘oh’. And it worked, he turned around, and now I’m on Team Adam.”

Years of singing, writing and producing, is paying off. Now Michael’s getting advice from Adam Levine.

“Just to be in the same room as him and to sing acapella for him and he’s like ‘yeah’ and tells me things he really likes and things I can improve on, it’s just insane,” said Michael.

While Michael’s still pinching himself, his success isn’t a surprise to his parents.

“When he was 12 we bought him a guitar from Walmart actually,” said Hugh.”Couple weeks later, he came in an played a Johnny Cash tune to me. I asked him how he learned and said some video from the guitar. He’s very musically inclined. He’s gifted in music I would say.”

Although his singing is what got him on the show, Michael says he owes it all to his parents.

“To see him (his dad) see me do it and to see his face and his reaction is so rewarding and I’m so glad I could make her, my mom proud,” said Michael. “I’m just happy that they got to see me do that and Adam to turn around. That was huge for them. They’re never going to forget that and I’m so proud.”

The Battle Rounds start Monday 10/16 at 8PM on NBC.