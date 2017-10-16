Commissioners to vote on new basketball floor, goals at Macon Centreplex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners will decide whether or not to spend $175,000 in SPLOST money for upgrades to the Macon Coliseum Tuesday.

All signs point to the commissioners approving the money for a new, portable basketball floor and three basketball goals. The Connor Quicklock Portable Basketball Floor costs $117,276 and the goals will cost no more than $57,438.

“It’s going to allow us to set up the court and take it down a lot faster,” Spectra General Manager, David Aiello said. “[We’ll be able to] do more than just Globetrotters and GHSA which we’re looking forward to.”

The vote comes on the heals of the Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) announcement in September that it’s bringing the state finals back to Macon after a one-year absence.

“First we knew we had to get a new basketball court and we had to get new basketball hoops, the ones we had here had been here for 20 years so it was our number one priority,” Aiello said.

Commissioners are expected to approve the SPLOST money for the improvements.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the commissioners, the mayor and their staff to keep attracting big name acts to Macon,” Aiello said.

Now Spectra can move forward with its to-do list. Next up, new lights for the Centreplex and some projects to help the Macon Mayhem hockey team.