City of Perry to create ordnance requiring all dumpsters to be covered

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is working on an ordnance that’ll require all dumpsters in the city to be covered.

The idea came after concern of the city’s aesthetics in certain neighborhoods.

City Manager Lee Gilmore says the dumpsters themselves aren’t the only thing they don’t want visible–it’s the trash that could fly out they also want out of sight.

“The other purpose of it too is to help control control some litter from what comes off the dumpsters or what people pile up and it can get scattered and blown around,” said Gilmore.

Perry requires dumpsters be shielded from public view in new construction projects.

But projects that were complete before the rule went into effect were not.

Gilmore says the council is now looking into options for screening the dumpsters that aren’t covered.