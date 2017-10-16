Catalonia's Leader Won't Say 'Yes' or 'No' on Independence

Pro-independence supporters in Barcelona on Oct. 10. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

“The priority of my government is to intensively seek a path to dialogue,” Puigdemont said in his letter. “We want to talk … Our proposal for dialogue is sincere and honest.”

Spain has repeatedly said that it’s not willing to sit down with Puigdemont if calls for independence are on the table, or accept any form of international mediation. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s government has threatened to activate Article 155 of Spain’s Constitution, which could see Madrid take temporary control of some parts of Catalonia’s self-government.

Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala said that Puigdemont’s letter didn’t answer the question posed by the government.

Article 155 has not been activated since the constitution was adopted in 1978 after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Puigdemont held a banned independence referendum on Oct. 1, and made an ambiguous declaration of independence last week. He then immediately suspended the declaration to allow time for talks and mediation.

The Catalan government says 90 percent of Catalans voted for a breakaway in the independence referendum that central authorities in Madrid declared illegal and that has resulted in

widespread violence.

In Monday’s letter, Puigdemont also called on Spanish authorities to halt “all repression” in Catalonia, referring to a police crackdown during the referendum that left hundreds injured.