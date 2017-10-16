Another Obama Decision Reversed? Now It's About Food Safety.

Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

As with the poultry overhaul, USDA inspectors would still be on site to oversee the meatpacking process. But food-safety advocates fear that the changes in the pipeline will increase the likelihood of food-borne illnesses, particularly since private plant employees — who might be more likely to follow the wishes of plant managers — will be taking over some of the duties of federal inspectors.

Though the Trump administration has yet to issue a formal response to the poultry industry’s petition for faster line speeds, a top USDA official expressed sympathy for the industry’s cause in an interview with NBC News.

“We have 20 years worth of data over four administrations supporting line speeds of 175 birds per minute,” said Carmen Rottenberg, the acting deputy undersecretary for food safety. She cited testimony from a former USDA official describing the 140 bird per minute cap as “arbitrary,” echoing the industry’s own argument against the limit.

A 2011 USDA study

showed that plants under the pilot program — subject to the 175 birds per minute limit —had lower levels of fecal contamination and salmonella, although a federal watchdog later said that the agency had incomplete data and had not evaluated its pilot programs thoroughly.

Rottenberg denied the USDA is under any political pressure from the Trump administration on the issue, praising the leadership of Perdue, a former Georgia governor and

agribusiness executive. “The secretary lets us do the work that we do to keep food safe,” said Rottenberg, a holdover from the Obama administration.

Celeste Monforton, a public health expert at George Washington University, opposes a line speed increase, but anticipates that the industry will ultimately get its way.

“The fact that we had to fight the Obama administration to do this makes it hard for me to foresee success in beating this back,” she said. “The benefits are to the industry, and costs are borne by the workers.”