Airline Staff Scream and Panic, Passenger Proposes as Jet Plunges

Casey Kinchella and Chris Jeanes Courtesy of Chris Jeanes

“Luckily she said, ‘yes,'” he added. “We both reconfirmed with each other when we were on the ground.”

The budget airline said in a statement the pilot turned back “following a technical issue to ensure the safety of passengers.”

“We commend our pilots for landing the aircraft safely and complying with standard operating procedure,” AirAsia Group head of safety Captain Ling Liong Tien said. “We are fully committed to the safety of our guests and crew and we will continue to ensure that we adhere to the highest safety standards.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, an accident investigator, said it was investigating the airliner’s depressurization at 34,000 feet.

The plane rapidly descended to around 10,000 feet, an altitude to which cabins are pressurized and at which oxygen masks are no longer needed.

Data from FlightRadar, a website which tracks flights globally using GPS, shows the plane descended 23,800 feet in the space of nine minutes.

A map showing the route of Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ535 on Sunday. FlightRadar24.com

Perth Airport said in a statement that emergency services were on hand when the plane landed 78 minutes after it took off.

Peter Gibson, spokesman for Civil Aviation Safety Authority, the Australian industry regulator, said the airline had been asked for information on what occurred on board.

Indonesia AirAsia said passengers on the Sunday’s aborted flight had been transferred to the next available flight and “provided with all necessary assistance.”

“The safety of passengers and crew is our priority,” the airline said. “AirAsia apologizes to passengers for any inconvenience caused.”