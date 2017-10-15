Will Weinstein Accusers Bring Lasting Change to Hollywood?

Actress and “The Birds” cast member Tippi Hedren attends the “Directors Series” 2nd Annual Commemorative Ticket press event presented by Red Line Tours at the Egyptian Theater on Jan. 17, 2013 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston / Getty Images

The condemnations, too, are growing louder, whether from politicians, including Hillary Clinton, to business leaders like Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, to women’s rights crusader and actress Meryl Streep.

And this time, many men are speaking up: former Vice President Joe Biden, TV chef Anthony Bourdain; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and the actor Mark Ruffalo. Corporate executives who have spoken up include Disney’s chief Bob Iger, its former chief, Michael Eisner, and the movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg to name a few. Even Weinstein’s brother, Bob, called him a “world class liar.”

Jeremy Zimmer, the chief executive of the talent agency UTA sent a memo to his staff on Thursday telling them how to report harassment. “You will be heard,” he assured them.

“There is a widespread awakening all over the country,” said Nita Chaudhary, the co-founder of

UltraViolet, an advocacy group that fights sexism and attacks on women. “I hope this is a reckoning moment that we’re not going to stand for it anymore.” Chaudhary says the election of President Donald Trump, who boasted about groping women, was also a turning point, leading hundreds of thousands of women to protest in a march after Trump’s inauguration.

Even the film director Oliver Stone seems to have changed his mind on the subject. After the initial article came out about Weinstein, Stone

told the Hollywood Reporter that Weinstein shouldn’t be condemned by a “vigilante system,” and urged public opinion to wait for a trial.

“It’s not easy what he’s going through either,” Stone said, drawing widespread ridicule.

Model and actress Carrie Stevens told The New York Daily News Thursday that Stone had grabbed her breast at a party more than two days ago.

On the same day, Stone backtracked on his comments, saying he had finally seen the widespread allegations against Weinstein. He said he would drop out of a Showtime television project he was working on with the Weinstein Co.

“I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape,” Stone said.