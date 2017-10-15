Trump Subpoenaed Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the press on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

The subpoena also specifically names at least 10 women and requests documentation associated with them “or any woman alleging that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.”

Trump has flatly denied the allegations, calling the accusations “lies, lies, lies,” which led Zervos to sue him for defamation. His lawyer attempted to have Zervos’ defamation lawsuit dismissed in July, claiming that presidents cannot face civil lawsuits while in office.

That motion to dismiss could decide the merit of this subpoena, according to Gloria Allred, the famed women’s rights attorney representing Zervos.

“The subpoena was served, but we agreed with the campaign to adjourn their response date until after the motion to dismiss is decided, as long as they gave us assurances that the documents be preserved (which they did.),” Allred told NBC News via email.

Allred said Trump must reply to their filed opposition of his motion to dismiss by Oct 31. The court will schedule a hearing for argument once he files his reply, which means there is no hearing date yet.

Representatives for the White House, the Trump Organization and the president’s personal lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, meanwhile, was golfing Sunday with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.