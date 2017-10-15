Taking Aim at British Isles, Hurricane Ophelia May Deliver Damage

Hurricane Ophelia captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite on Oct. 11, 2017. European Space Agency / EPA

It is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm before hitting land in southern Ireland Monday morning, but U.K. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said it could still pack “hurricane force” winds.

Ireland’s Met Eireann weather service said the country’s southern and western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph along with heavy rain and storm surges.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in western Ireland and Scotland, with coastal flooding and “large and destructive waves” where it makes landfall.

The NHC predicted that “gale-force winds” will begin in southern Ireland on Monday morning and will “spread northward across the country during the day.”

“Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach the southern portions of Ireland by Monday afternoon and spread inland across the country into Monday night. Preparations to protect lives and property should be rushed to completion by this afternoon,” according to the center.

Emergency officials in Ireland said schools would be closed Monday in the eight counties expected to see the strongest winds and under a red weather alert, the highest level. Cyclists and motorists were warned to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

Frank Giannasca, a Weather Channel senior meteorologist, said, “Ophelia was the most easterly Category 3 hurricane on record for the Atlantic.” A category 3 is considered a “major hurricane.”

A couple walks near Whitehaven Marina in Cumbria in northwest England on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Danny Lawson / PA Wire/PA Images

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Defence forces being deployed in Red weather alert areas and on standby for further action tomorrow.”

Dublin and Shannon airports advised passengers to check flight information before travelling, while Cork airport in southwest Ireland said cancellations were likely.

Britain’s Met Office said 80-mile-an-hour gusts could hit Northern Ireland — part of the U.K. — and warned of potential power cuts, flying debris and disruption to transport and phone signals. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.