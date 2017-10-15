Taking Aim at British Isles, Hurricane Ophelia May Deliver Damage

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Hurricane Ophelia captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite on Oct. 11, 2017.

Hurricane Ophelia captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite on Oct. 11, 2017. European Space Agency / EPA

It is expected to be downgraded to a post-tropical storm before hitting land in southern Ireland Monday morning, but U.K. Met Office forecaster Luke Miall said it could still pack “hurricane force” winds.

Ireland’s Met Eireann weather service said the country’s southern and western counties could get gusts of up to 80 mph along with heavy rain and storm surges.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain in western Ireland and Scotland, with coastal flooding and “large and destructive waves” where it makes landfall.

The NHC predicted that “gale-force winds” will begin in southern Ireland on Monday morning and will “spread northward across the country during the day.”

“Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach the southern portions of Ireland by Monday afternoon and spread inland across the country into Monday night. Preparations to protect lives and property should be rushed to completion by this afternoon,” according to the center.

Emergency officials in Ireland said schools would be closed Monday in the eight counties expected to see the strongest winds and under a red weather alert, the highest level. Cyclists and motorists were warned to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

Frank Giannasca, a Weather Channel senior meteorologist, said, “Ophelia was the most easterly Category 3 hurricane on record for the Atlantic.” A category 3 is considered a “major hurricane.”

Image: People walk near Whitehaven Marina in Cumbria on Oct. 15, 2017, as gusts of up to 80mph will batter the UK and Ireland as Hurricane Ophelia sweeps in threatening to cause travel chaos.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

22 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
MIT student designs sleeping bags for Syrians
Read More»
45 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Winds Subside but California Wildfires Continue to Rage
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Amb. Haley: U.S. Wants to Stay In, Improve Iran Deal
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»