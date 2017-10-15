Huge Truck Blast at Somali Hotel Kills 85

Image: A wounded man is carried in a sheet to an ambulance in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday.

A wounded man is carried in a sheet to an ambulance in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday. Farah Abdi Warsameh / AP

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab recently stepped up attacks on army bases across south and central Somalia. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s blast, al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu with deadly bombings.

Gunshots could be heard at the site, and ambulance sirens wailed across the capital, which has been under tight security with military-manned checkpoints.

The explosion left a trail of destruction across a busy intersection, with several bodies and bloodied slippers and shoes. Windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Overturned cars lay in the street, burning. A large plume of smoke rose nearby.

“There was a traffic jam and the road was packed with bystanders and cars,” said Abdinur Abdulle, a waiter at a nearby restaurant. “It’s a disaster,” he said sadly.

Image: Somali soldiers helps a wounded civilian from the truck blast in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday.

