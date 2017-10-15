Huge Bomb Kills at Least 276 in Deadliest Somalia Attack

Image: Explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia

A man runs from a massive explosion Sunday in front of the Safari Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. SAID YUSUF WARSAME / EPA

Ambulance sirens still echoed across the city as bewildered families wandered in the rubble of buildings, looking for missing relatives. “In our 10 year experience as the first responder in #Mogadishu, we haven’t seen anything like this,” the Aamin Ambulance service tweeted.

Grief overwhelmed many. “There’s nothing I can say. We have lost everything,” said Zainab Sharif, the mother of four children, who lost her husband. She sat outside a hospital where he was pronounced dead after hours of efforts by doctors to save him from an arterial injury.

Somalis Search for Survivors After Mogadishu Truck Bomb Blast

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared three days of mourning and joined thousands of people who responded to a desperate plea by hospitals to donate blood.

Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, director of Medina hospital, said: “The hospital is overwhelmed by both dead and wounded. We also received people whose limbs were cut away by the bomb. This is really horrendous, unlike any other time in the past.”

Overnight, rescue workers with flashlights searched for survivors trapped under the rubble of the largely destroyed Safari Hotel, which is close to the Foreign Ministry. The explosion blew off metal gates and blast walls erected outside the hotel.

The government has blamed the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab for the attack, which it called a “national disaster.” However, al-Shabab, which often targets high-profile areas of the capital with bombings, had yet to comment.

“They don’t care about the lives of Somali people, mothers, fathers and children,” Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said. “They have targeted the most populated area in Mogadishu, killing only civilians.”

Image: Truck blast in Mogadishu, Somalia

