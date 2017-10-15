Flights Focus on Evacuating Puerto Rico's Sick and Elderly

A child with cerebral palsy is evacuated from Puerto Rico with his parents to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Courtesy Fundacion Stefano

“A patient died on Sunday, and it breaks my heart because I couldn’t get him out quick enough,” Betancourt said from Miami.

She works with a network of wealthy people and organizations who have lent their private planes to fly to the island with humanitarian aid and fly back out with the infirm. Sometimes, she gets calls from people who have chartered flights to evacuate relatives, and “they say I have two spaces but they have to be at the airport in three hours,” Betancourt said.

Related:

‘When Did We Stop Being America?’ Puerto Ricans Angry, Dismayed Over Trump Tweets

The people on her evacuation list have been screened and interviewed. Betancourt has a network of volunteers in Puerto Rico who unload donations from the planes and take them to hospitals. Volunteers on the mainland coordinate to make sure the evacuees have medical appointments and places to stay.

Vivian Leal, a volunteer in Nevada, laments that the group can’t evacuate people who are bedridden — they have to be stable enough to fly to the mainland. And because cellphone service is still out for much of the island, it’s difficult to get in contact with people to let them know when a plane is available.

“Some people are dying because we can’t reach them,” Leal said.

Despite many efforts to fly patients out of Puerto Rico, humanitarian flights are hard to come by.

After the hurricane, Lourdes Cortes, who lives in Tampa, Florida, tried desperately to get her 85-year-old father out of Puerto Rico. He has a hip fracture and is unable to walk.

A dialysis patient with diabetes is evacuated from Puerto Rico to Miami International Airport. Courtesy Fundacion Stefano

“It was not easy. We tried humanitarian flights, cargo flights, military flights. We were even thinking about getting a chartered flight,” Cortes said.

A travel agency managed to book seats on a JetBlue flight. But even planning for the trip from their home in San Juan to the airport was challenging. Because Cortes’ father can’t walk, he needs a lift to move from the wheelchair to the car.

“I think they are better here. And to be completely honest, I don’t think they will be going back,” Cortes said.

For Betancourt, evacuating gravely ill patients is particularly gratifying. “It’s the best thing I can do,” she said.